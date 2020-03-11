Registration for kindergarten and VPK

Kate M. Smith (VPK & Kindergarten) and Vernon Elementary School (VPK & Kindergarten) will begin registration on April 6 for the 2020-2021 school year. You may stop by the school office to pick up a registration packet. All requirements for registration (listed below) will be attached to the packet. All forms and proper documentation must complete for child to be registered.

VPK openings are limited and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Please see office staff for more details.

Children starting VPK must be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2020. Children starting Kindergarten must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2020.

You must provide:

Ø Certified Birth Certificate (not hospital copy)

Ø Florida Immunization Record (can be obtained at location shots were received…i.e. Health Dept. or Doctors office.)

Ø Florida Physical (must be dated within one year of first day of school)

Ø Social Security Card (optional)