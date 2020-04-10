Register obit

Mrs. Nyago Register, age 73 of Bonifay, went home to be with her Lord on April 9, 2020 at her residence.

Nyago was born on July 25, 1946 in Lake Butler, Florida to George Crawford and Roxanne Luke Crawford. She worked for the Dun-D Citrus Growers Association and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Bonifay. She loved flowers and gardening, cooking, gospel sings, horse back riding, and softball. Her passion for softball continued after playing, when she volunteered with the Youth Softball Association to teach others. Nyago was better known as, and took pride in being, “a mother to everyone.”

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Ace Crawford, Martha Travis, Alford Crawford, Barbara Crawford.

She is survived by her husband: Wayne Register of Bonifay, FL; sons: Phillip Walling and wife Krystal of Bonifay, FL, James Summers and wife Stephanie of Haines City, FL; daughter: Renee Smith and husband Chuck of Winter Haven, FL; brother: Neal Crawford and wife Carmelita of Bonifay, FL; grandchildren: Chris Walling, Hunter Walling, Colton Summers, Jason Smith, Nicole Cooper, Jayson Haerinck; 9 great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Bonifay, Florida, in consideration of community health and safety of the public. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.