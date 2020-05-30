Register now for Chipola Summer II classes

There is still time to enroll in Summer Session II classes at Chipola College. The campus is closed, but all student services will be provided remotely via phone or email.

The college Application for Admission deadline for Summer Session II is June 11. Summer II classes begin June 30. Students can apply at www.chipola.edu.

All academic classes will be offered online with some workforce clock-hour programs offered in person. Chipola is planning a June 1 relaunch of Firefighting, Corrections, and Law Enforcement programs with a modified approach meeting distancing and group safety guidelines. Welding and Cosmetology will begin limited face-to-face classes in Summer Session II.

Students may register online or contact one of the advisers listed here: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittington@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 526-2761.