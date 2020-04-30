Register now for Chipola summer classes

MARIANNA—There is still time to enroll in Summer I and II classes at Chipola College. Registration will continue through May 11, with late registration May 11-13. May 7 is the fee payment deadline for Summer 1 classes.

Summer I classes begin May 11. Summer II classes begin June 30. All classes will be offered online. The campus is closed, but all student services will be provided remotely via phone or email.

Students may register online or contact one of the advisers listed here: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittington@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services

harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services

mosleyk@chipola.edu

The college Application for Admission is available online at www.chipola.edu.

There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 526-2761.