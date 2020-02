Chipley’s Lady Tigers hosted Blountstown in the first game of the regional playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 13. Blountstown won by a final score of 52-36.

Scoring for Blountstown were: J. Williams 18, K. Everett 6, T. Washington 25, L. Vincente 3.

Scoring for Chipley were: Watson 5, Thurman 1, Hargrove 3, Waters 4, Brown 22, Shaffer 1.