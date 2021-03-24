Reese obit

David Reese, age 67 of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2021 at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Florida.

David was born on July 6, 1953 in Hendersonville, Tennessee to William Reese and Eva Morris Reese. David worked as an automotive machinist for over 30 years and was a member of Christian Assembly in Malone, Florida. He enjoyed spending free-time fishing on the Chipola River when his health permitted, but more than anything, he adored his family and every minute spent with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Eva Reese; brother: Charles Ronald Reese.

He is survived by his brother: Bill Reese (Connie) of Marianna, FL; sister: Ann Reese Welch of Greenwood, FL; nieces: Julie Reese Prince (Dr. Stan Prince), Wendy Reese Hartzell (Tim), Lori Ann Pass (Carlton); nephews: Jeremy Reese (Allison), Tommy Reese; great-nieces: Lillian, Madelyn.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida handling arrangements.