Mrs. Minnie Pearl Reed, formerly of Campbellton, FL, went home to be with the Lord on September 22, 2020.

Minnie Pearl is survived by her loving family which includes her son, Lorenzo Malcolm and wife Charmaine of Sanford, Florida; a grandson, Nigel Malcolm and wife Sarah; and great grandson: Ian of Manchester, New Hampshire; granddaughters: Jasmaine Malcolm of Sanford, Florida and Jacynth Anderson and her husband Joel of Orlando, Florida; a beloved family of sisters-in-law: Lois Hoover and Mary Jane Hoover of Cambellton, Florida; nieces and nephews: Carolyn McKenny and her husband Howard, Marylyn Britt and her husband Michael, Cara Merritt and her husband Issac, Mary Shepherd, Linda Hadley, Leron Hoover, Jr. and his wife Doris and all of the great nieces and nephews she loved so much; her loving god sister: Ms. Inez Inmon and her family of St. Petersburg FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Minnie Pearl was a devoted Christian and long-time member of Moore’s Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in St. Petersburg, Florida where she attended and served for many years.

Minnie Pearl had a heart of love for obedience to the Lord and obeyed a calling of service to others. She served on church boards, assisted the elderly in her neighborhood and throughout the community with her volunteer service at the Enoch Davis Senior Center. Minnie Pearl lived a life of joyful dedication offering her time and service to all in need. She was also a champion for justice, civil liberties, and rights for all. She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and others to help end segregation and proudly bore the scars of her efforts never backing down. In her later years she lived in Sanford, Florida to be closer to family.

She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in several nursing homes and finished her working career when she retired from the Pinellas County School Board as a school bus driver. She loved driving the children and they loved her. Minnie Pearl believed it was important to treat everyone like family. She sought out family and stressed the importance of “knowing your people”. In family we find ourselves and grow strong in the knowledge that we are a part of something important, meaningful and defining. We draw strength and support from family. Minnie Pearl was a key part of strength, support, and encouragement for our family and her friends thought out the years. Her absence on earth will be missed by “her people” left behind, but she is now reunited with the family and friends that have gone on before.

She was preceded in passing, by her mother, Pearl and her adoptive parents, John and Eva Hoover; her brothers: Isaiah Cooks, Matthew Hadley, John (JB) Hoover, Leron Hoover, Sr., and Johnny “James” Hadley.

Public visitation (walk-through only) will be 4-6 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel in Graceville.

Funeral services with social distancing and required facial covering will be begin at 10 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 from the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel in Graceville.

Mrs. Reed will be laid to rest in the St. Paul/New Bethel Cemetery in Campbellton, FL, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.