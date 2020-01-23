Redmon obit

Mr. Carlton Lenor Redmon, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 22, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. He was born November 30, 1931 in Ponce de Leon, Florida. Carlton was preceded in death by his father, Alvie Lee Redmon and his mother, Thelma Estell Owens Davis.

Mr. Redmon is survived by his wife of 55 years, Yvonne Redmon of Bonifay, FL; four children, Jan Redmon-Fleming and Keith Fleming of Bonifay, FL, Bobby Redmon and Pam Redmon of Marianna, FL, Nicholas Redmon and Darryl Nutt of Panama City, FL and Yvette Redmon of Bonifay, FL; seven grandchildren, Sheila & Scott Steverson, Joshua Anderson, Shane Fleming, Brandi Whitney, Ashley Hutton, Alex Redmon and Rita Selbe; 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow with military honors in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.