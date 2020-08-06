Reddick obit

Mrs. Voncile Burch Reddick, age 86, of Bonifay, FL, passed away August 5, 2020 at Dozier Hospice House in Tallahassee.

She was born November 6, 1933 in Washington County, FL, to the late Daniel Elvin Burch and Dovie Grantham Burch.

In addition to her parents, Voncile was preceded in death by one sister, Azeal Justice and one brother, Avon Burch and two sisters-in-law, Jerrine Burch and Geraldine Burch.

Mrs. Reddick is survived by her husband, Otha Reddick of Tallahassee, FL; two sons, Ronald Reddick and wife Tina of Bonifay, FL and Douglas Reddick and wife Vickie of Bonifay, FL; three granddaughters, Melisa ‘Nikki’ Reddick of Bonifay, FL, Jessica Veit and husband Eric of Graceville, FL and Kayla Reddick of Bonifay, FL; three great-grandsons, Jackson Reddick, Ethan Veit and Brayden Veit; two brothers, Aron Burch and Array Burch; three sisters, Oveal Patrick and husband Jimmy, Ezell Lassiter and husband Marvin and Ozeal Harrell and husband Marcus; sister-in-law, Foye Burch; brother-in-law, Dick Justice; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rev. Alan Austin officiating. Family will receive friends from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be made to Dozier Hospice House in Tallahassee.