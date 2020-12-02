Reagan taken into custody after pursuit

On November 30, 2020, during the mid afternoon hours, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a routine patrol in the area of Shady Grove Community. The deputy observed a red in color four door sedan being driven by Joshua Reagan. Reagan was known to the deputy to have a suspended driver’s license and active warrants out of Jackson County. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. Reagan accelerated and attempted to elude the Deputy. The deputy pursued the vehicle further south, entering Calhoun County. At the intersection of County Road 286 and Land’s Store Road, Reagan attempted a turn and drove into the path of the pursuing deputy. The two vehicles had inadvertent contact resulting in minor damage and no injuries. The pursuit ended at this time.

Reagan was taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on the active Warrant and taken to the Calhoun County Jail to await first appearance. Florida Highway Patrol arrived on scene to investigate the vehicle crash.

Reagan was charged with numerous violations in Calhoun County by FHP. Charges in Jackson County are pending. Reagan was out on Bond at the time of this incident.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol with their assistance.