Re-Open Florida Task Force to Hold Two Meetings on Tuesday, April 21st

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Re-Open Florida Task Force will hold two meetings via conference call on Tuesday, April 21st regarding the re-opening of Florida’s economy.
Meeting agendas will be provided online at www.flgov.com/COVID-19.
Event Details:
WHAT: Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Industry Working Group Meeting
WHO: Members of the Task Force
WHEN: Tuesday, April 21st at 10:00 AM
Call-in Number: 1-888-585-9008
Access Code: 509-827-143
WHAT: Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Executive Committee Meeting
WHO: Governor Ron DeSantis and Members of the Task Force
WHEN: Tuesday, April 21st at 2:00 PM
Call-in Number: 1-888-585-9008
Access Code: 508-806-165
Audio will also be streamed online at www.thefloridachannel.org.