Re-Open Florida Task Force to Hold Two Meetings on Tuesday, April 21st

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Re-Open Florida Task Force will hold two meetings via conference call on Tuesday, April 21st regarding the re-opening of Florida’s economy.

Meeting agendas will be provided online at www.flgov.com/COVID-19.

Event Details:

WHAT: Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Industry Working Group Meeting

WHO: Members of the Task Force

WHEN: Tuesday, April 21st at 10:00 AM

Call-in Number: 1-888-585-9008

Access Code: 509-827-143

WHAT: Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Executive Committee Meeting

WHO: Governor Ron DeSantis and Members of the Task Force

WHEN: Tuesday, April 21st at 2:00 PM

Call-in Number: 1-888-585-9008

Access Code: 508-806-165

Audio will also be streamed online at www.thefloridachannel.org.