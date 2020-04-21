Re-Open Florida Task Force to Hold Two Meetings on Tuesday, April 21st

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Re-Open Florida Task Force will hold two meetings via conference call on Tuesday, April 21st regarding the re-opening of Florida’s economy.

Meeting agendas will be provided online at www.flgov.com/COVID-19.

Event Details:

WHAT:         Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Industry Working Group Meeting

WHO:           Members of the Task Force

WHEN:         Tuesday, April 21st at 10:00 AM

Call-in Number: 1-888-585-9008

Access Code: 509-827-143

WHAT:         Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Executive Committee Meeting

WHO:           Governor Ron DeSantis and Members of the Task Force

WHEN:         Tuesday, April 21st at 2:00 PM

Call-in Number: 1-888-585-9008

Access Code: 508-806-165

Audio will also be streamed online at www.thefloridachannel.org.

