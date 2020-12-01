Ratcliff obit

Marsha “Lynn” Ratcliff, age 66 of Chipley, Florida passed away on November 30, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Lynn was born on September 9, 1954 in Enterprise, Alabama to Alvin Ratcliff and Betty Arrington Ratcliff McKenzie. Lynn has been a resident of Chipley for 3 years, coming from Ponce De Leon, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Alvin and Betty Ratcliff (McKenzie); step-father: Daniel “Chester” McKenzie.

She is survived by her sons: Billy Ray Radcliff of Chipley, FL, Kyle Brandon Slay of Red Level, AL; daughter: Linda Cox-Simmons (Dustin) of Caryville, FL; brothers: Harvey “Buster” Radcliff (Barbara) of Pensacola, FL, Willie Ratcliff (Judy) of Pensacola, FL, John Ratcliff of Chipley, FL, David Ratcliff of Chipley, FL, Andy Ratcliff of Marianna, FL, Mike Ratcliff of Bonifay, FL, Lloyd McKenzie of Chipley, FL; sister: Teresa Lassitter (Charles) of Chipley, FL; grandchildren: Courtney Cox, Kylie Slay.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements. A private family visitation will be held at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Obert Funeral Home to help offset final arrangement expenses.