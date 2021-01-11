Raines obit

Shirley Marie Raines, 82, of Marianna passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eddie Raines and her parents, Robert Roscoe and Willie Mae Hewett.

Survivors include four sons, Allen Raines and wife, Carol of Marianna, Ronnie Raines and wife, Therese of Alford, Steve Raines and wife, Dottie of Marianna, Scott Raines and wife, Trish of Grand Ridge, and 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be conducted with Reverend Juno Douglas officiating and burial to follow at Bright Prospect Cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home – Maddox Chapel directing.