Raider Challenge at VHS

The 2020 Northwest Florida Raider Challenge Championships were held at Vernon High School on November 14.

Varsity Male
1st Place Vernon (Daudelin/ Duty)
2nd Place Vernon (Ketcham/ Jagers)
3rd Place Holmes County (Jordan/Williams)

Varsity Mixed
1st Place Holmes County (Sapia/ Farring)
2nd Place Holmes County (Weiler/Alday)
3rd Place Liberty County (Hastings / Guevara)

Female Varsity
1st Place Liberty County (Stoutamire / Bedgood)
2nd Place Vernon (Rhodes/ Dumosch)
3rd Place Holmes County (Siniard/Martin)

JV Male
1st Place Liberty County (Suber/Walker)
2nd Place Liberty County (Carter/ Phillips)
3rd Place Vernon (Boullard/Hall)

JV Female
1st Place Vernon (A. Chenaux/ C Harvey)
2nd Place Liberty (Morales / Chaffin)

JV Mixed
1st Place Liberty (O’Neal / Rimel)
2nd Place Vernon (Jones/York)

Freshmen Male
1st Place Vernon (W Harvey/ Sadler)
2nd Place Holmes County (Simmons/Metzler)
3rd Place Vernon (D. Chenaux/ Yost)

2020 Vernon High School Army JROTC Raiders

 

