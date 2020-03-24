Rafter obit

Arthur Lee Rafter, age 70 of Graceville, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Chipley. Arthur was born on May 6, 1949 in Malone, New York. He has been a resident of Graceville for eight years moving here from Massena, New York. He was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his father Harold Arnold Rafter, his mother Viola Rafter, and his step-mother Loretta Rafter. Arthur is survived by four brothers Larry Rafter of Graceville, FL, Albert Rafter of Brasher Falls, NY, Randy Rafter of Brasher, NY, and Clifford Rafter of Massena, NY, three sisters Millie Deon of Graceville, FL, Linda DeShane of Brasher Falls, NY, and Susan Martin of Massena, NY. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Arthur will be held at a later date in Massena, NY.

Williams Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.