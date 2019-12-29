Rabon obit

J B Rabon, 81, of Marianna, FL died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Mr. Rabon was born September 2, 1938 in Sneads, FL to the late Dan and Lydia Hand Rabon. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. J B retired with 30 years as a mechanic, retired correctional officer with the State of Florida with 10 years, and became an owner operator with Jack Peirce Trucking.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Willie Jean Rabon; his parents; daughter, Cindy Rabon; sister, Beatrice Neel; sister, Mildred Stephens; sister, Ada Robbirds; brother, J.L. Rabon; sister, Josphine Rabon; brother, Daniel Rabon; grandson, Daniel Rabon; and daughter in law, Beth Rabon.

Survivors include his sons, Julian Rabon, Sr and wife, Vicki of Ashford, Alabama, Rodney Rabon, and Michael Rabon both of Marianna; daughters, Sandra Vickson and Lori York both of Marianna; one brother, J.W. Rabon of Sneads; 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Jack Hollis officiating. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery in Marianna with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice in J B Rabon’s name.