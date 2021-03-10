Quattlebaum obit

Mr. James Thomas Quattlebaum, age 68, of Caryville, Florida passed away March 8, 2021 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born July 18, 1952 in Graceville, Florida to the late Early Howard Quattlebaum and Evie Lorene Payne Quattlebaum.

Mr. Quattlebaum is survived by his wife of 26 years, Peggy Quattlebaum of Caryville, FL; nine children and thirty grandchildren, Keith Quattlebaum and wife Maggie of Dothan, AL and their child, Dani, Vicki Steverson and husband Adam of Bonifay, FL and their children, Tori and Gabbi, Susie Cassidy and husband Danny of Westville, FL and their children, William, Kisha and Justin, Amanda Williams and husband Timothy of Caryville, FL and their children, Lexi, T.J. and Jade, Chris Callahan and wife Lisa of Caryville, FL and their children, Kylee, Logan, Caitlyn, C.J., Emma, Ella, Christa and Case, William Callahan and wife Kristi of Jasper, AL and their children, Meghan and William, Charles Callahan and wife Belinda of Jasper, AL and their children Tanya and Little Charlie, Laura Callahan of Bonifay, FL and her children, Lauren, Ryan, Tiffany, Ashley, Sonya, Brandon and Anthony, Billy McBryde of Jasper, AL and his children, Matthew and Latisha; twenty-six great-grandchildren, Ashton, Hailey, Jason, Little William, Autumn, Oliver, Khyla-Jo, Joy, Parker, Abby, Hunter, Ethan, Gage, Madelyn, Audrey, Cheston, Colston, Rylie, RaeLynn, Rayden, Kadance, Alana, Kolton, Trent, Caleb, and Kaiden; two brothers, Marty Quattlebaum and wife Linda of Fadette, AL and Kenneth Quattlebaum and wife Lark of WA; three sisters, Janice Machian and husband John of Omaha, NE, Sarah Spence of Bonifay, FL, and Eva Bell and husband Jack of Atlanta, GA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church with Rev. John Chance, Billy Watson, and Josh Hodge officiating. Interment will follow in the New Smyrna Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church.