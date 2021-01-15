Pyles obit

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 4:12 AM, Mr. James Aaron Pyles, Sr., age 78, of Jacob City, Florida affectionately known as “Termite” transitioned peacefully to his new home, while in the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Awaiting him were those who preceded him in death: his parents; a son, James Jr.; two brothers and a sister and other relatives.

Termite was born to Charley and Estella Pyles on September 27, 1945 in Jacob City, Florida.

He confessed his love for Christ and gave his to him at an early age and joined Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church where he attended until his demise.

He was a graduate of Saint Paul High School, Class of 1965, “The Mighty Magatons”. Termite was a very athletic young man who loved sports with a passion. He played high school basketball and played baseball on his hometown team of Jacob, the “Stinging Blue Hornets”, for many years. His favorite sport teams were the Dodgers, FSU Seminoles and the Boston Celtics. James had a very big heart, he love to care for others, especially frying up his “special Bream fish” and serving them to anybody.

He was employed in the field of Juvenile Justice and worked at Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys for thirty-five (35) years. Retiring in 2006, he never forgot his work and the dedicated service he provided to his job and the State of Florida.

Termite leaves to honor his memory, his loving, devoted and supportive wife, Addie Sue Pyles of Jacob City, Florida; four daughters: Termetri (Elder Reginald) Jackson of Orlando, Florida, Utriskell Norfeda (Chad) Brown of Jacob City, Florida, Arcena (Ronald) Smith of Miami, Florida and Dawn Miller of Panama City, Florida; a son: Andre (Yolanda) Pittman of Marianna, Florida; two sisters: Iretha (Charles) Ford of Jacob City, Florida and Lenritha Pyles of Jacob City, Florida; one brother: Herbert (Irene) Pyles of Graceville, Florida; three sisters-in-law: Mary (Robert) White of Cottondale, Florida, Carolyn (Harold) Holmes of New Port News, Virginia and Marion Jones of Cottondale, Florida; two brothers-in-law: Dannie (Keta) Jones of Leesville, Louisiana and Framan Stewart of Lynn Haven, Florida; one aunt: Minnie Long of Jacksonville, Florida; fourteen grandchildren: Amy, Jasmine, Rachel, Regina, Nick, Brandon, Drenicka, Derrick, Darrius, Rashed, Roshaun, Wynterra, Chazlynn and Romelo; three great grandchildren: Aaron James, Kaitlynn and Casey; two godchildren: Shantae Hall and Ty Barnes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and caring friends.

Public walk-through only visitation, while exercising facial covering and social distancing, will be 4-6 PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A life celebration will commence at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from the Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1935 Jacob Main Street in Jacob City, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.