The Pursuit Men’s Conference will take place on February 21, 7-10 p.m. and February 22, from 9 a.m. – noon at the Dothan Civic Center. Appearing at the uplifting event will be four incredible speakers, including Rick Burgess, from his syndicated radio show Rick and Bubba, and three former Alabama and NFL football standouts Brodie Croyle, Rich Wingo, and Bill Searcey.

All who attend this amazing event will be challenged to actively pursue God’s purpose in their lives as men, fathers, sons, and brothers in Christ.

The goal of the Pursuit Men’s Conference is to bring men together as a Christ-centered brotherhood to become emboldened by God’s Word.

Tickets are just $25 each and can be purchased at www.PursuitMensConference.org. For more information on the conference go to the web-site or call 334-393-2376.