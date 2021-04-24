Mr. Gene ‘Weasel’ Arthur Pugh, age 64, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 22, 2021 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

He was born August 21, 1956 in Andalusia, Alabama. Weasel was preceded in death by his father, Willie Ray Pugh and one infant brother.

Mr. Pugh is survived by his wife, Faye Pugh of Bonifay, FL; his mother, Jean Pugh of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Donnie Pugh and wife Carolyn of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Debbie Pugh of Caryville, FL and Becky Graham and husband Jeff of Bonifay, FL; three nephews and one niece, Jason Pugh and wife Miranda, Austin Pugh and wife Chaise, D.J. Pugh, and Summer Graham; special niece, Lauren Pugh; great-nieces and great-nephews, Colby Pugh and wife Taylor, Kendall Pugh, Luke Pugh, Kason Pugh, Brackin Graham, Claudia Monk, Courtney Monk, and Clayton Bush; one great-great-niece, Mackenzie Pugh.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the Caryville City Cemetery with Jason Pugh speaking. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.