PSA on Holmes County Shelter

A Local State of Emergency was declared by the Holmes County Board of Commissioners on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00pm (central) and will continue until all threats have passed.

Holmes County Schools were closed Wednesday, September 16 through Friday, September 18, 2020.

Government Offices and the Holmes County Courthouse were closed at noon on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and will re-open Friday, September 18, 2020.

A voluntary evacuation is now in effect for residents of low-lying flood prone areas.

A shelter of last resort will be open for Holmes County residents who have been displaced due to flooding at 1243 Hwy 179 A, Westville, Fl 32464 beginning this evening at 6:30 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020 and will close Monday September 21, 2020 at 12:00PM.

This shelter is not ARC certified. With COVID-19 concerns, we encourage residents to consider alternatives to this option. Shared spaces and crowded conditions can increase the COVID-19 transmission risk. Staying in a hotel or with friends or family in an area where impacts are not expected are good options. Please remember to bring everything you will need to be self-sustained for at least 72 hours.

*Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

*Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

*First aid kit

*Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

*Manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

*Prescription medications and glasses

*Infant formula and diapers

*Pet food and extra water for your pet

*Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person.

*Complete change of clothing for each day/per person.

*Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

*All pets will need to be in crates/carriers.

Shelters are not designed for comfort but safety only. If you choose to go to public shelter, you may want to consider taking books or small card games. Shelter Information:

The General Population Shelter is located at:

New Hope VFD 1969 Hwy 2

Westville, FL 32464

The EOC went to Level 1 (full activation) at 0700 hours Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

This is the link if someone is not sure if they live in a flood zone https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home.