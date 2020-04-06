Price obit

Ms. Patty Sue Price, age 75, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 4, 2020 in Panama City Beach, Florida.

She was born November 3, 1944 in Levi, Kentucky to the late Willard Price and Drucilla Isaacs Price. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Price.

Patty was a member of the Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church in Westville, Florida.

Ms. Price is survived by one sister, Anella Shouse and husband Darryl of Bonifay, FL; one sister-in-law, Marlene Farmer Price of Bonifay, FL; two nephews, Tyler Shouse and Zachary Cota.

A private graveside will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.