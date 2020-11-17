Presley obit

Dorothy Jean (Jones) Presley, of Panama City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 66 years old.

Dorothy was born on May 26, 1954 to the parentage of Mr. Wintford and Mrs. Everlene (King) Jones in Panama City, Florida. She was a graduate of Bay High School in Panama City, Florida and was a member of the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Panama City, Florida. Dorothy was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Ralph Presley.

She leaves to cherish her memories a loving daughter: Tamkia Rush of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren: Brandon Hamilton of Monarch, North Dakota, and Tiyanna Osburn of Atlanta, Georgia; mother: Everlene Jones of Panama City, Florida; three sisters: Luverne Spearman (Waddel), Dianne Duhart, both of Panama City, Florida, and Teresa Mathias (Kevin) of Atlanta, Georgia; four brothers: Eric Jones (Dr. J.Dia) of Tampa, Florida, Billy Jones (Linda), Larry Jones (Hattie), and Sylvester Jones, all of Panama City, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life & Committal Service will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, November 21, 2020 from the sacred grounds of the Redwood Cemetery of Panama City, Florida with Dr. Tammy Anderson, officiating. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cooperfchipley.com.