Presentations made at School Board meeting

Numerous presentations/recognitions were made when the Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday, March 9.
Superintendent Joe Taylor recognized Chipley High School students Nadia Kent and Karleigh Walters as recipients of West Florida Electric Cooperative Scholarship for Washington County.
March will be recognized as “Theatre in Our Schools” month.
March will be recognized as “Music in Our Schools” month.
Ted Everett, Executive Director Washington County Chamber of Commerce, presents a plaque to 2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year: Ms. Carol Ann Boswell – VMS.
Ted Everett, Executive Director Washington County Chamber of Commerce, presents a plaque to 2021 Teacher of the Year: Ms. Joli Hartzog – FPTC.
Ted Everett, Executive Director Washington County Chamber of Commerce, presents a plaque to 2020 School-Related Employee of the Year: Mr. Senteria Steele – WAVE.
One Florida Bank recognition of 2021 Teacher of the Year: Ms. Joli Hartzog – FPTC
VFW Teacher of the Year Recognition, Tami Parish
Black History Art Contest Winners: 1st Place- Jabriya Hargrove; 2nd Place-Symone Mckinnie
Black History Poetry Contest Winners: 1st Place: Diamond Hamilton; 2nd Place- Ada Ludyjan-Ybarra