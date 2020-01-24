Due to scheduled maintenance/repairs you may experience low to no water pressure on Tuesday, January 28, at 8 a.m. The areas affected include South Boulevard from Highway 77 to 5th Street.

A “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will be in effect for your area once water is restored. Bring your water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to assure that the water is safe for drinking and cooking.

This “Precautionary” notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. Please make sure to run water from an outside spigot or bath tub faucet to assure that the water has been flushed before operating appliances.

Any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346.