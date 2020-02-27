Prather obit

Mr. Hubert Lee Prather, better known as “Peel Man”, age 72, of Jacob City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

“Peel Man” leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Teri Prather; three grandchildren; three brothers: Samuel L. Oliver and wife Bernastine of Columbia, Alabama, Vincent C. Oliver of Pensacola, Florida and Clifford Oliver of Dothan, Alabama; one sister: Carole Oliver of Lithonia, Georgia; a special friend, Cynthia Harris of Gainesville, Florida; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M, at the Springfield A. M. E. Church Cemetery in Marianna, Florida and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.