Powell signs with University of South Florida Bulls

Vernon High School senior running back K’wan Powell signed with the University of South Florida Bulls in a signing ceremony that took place in front of friends and family at the VHS media center on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Refreshments were served and friends, family, coaches and teammates were there to congratulate K’wan and celebrate his three-year career as a Vernon Yellow Jacket. Washington County School Superintendent Joe Taylor and School Board member Milton Brown were also in attendance.

From USF Athletics: