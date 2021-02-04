Powell signs with University of South Florida Bulls

Vernon High School senior running back K’wan Powell signed with the University of South Florida Bulls in a signing ceremony that took place in front of friends and family at the VHS media center on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Refreshments were served and friends, family, coaches and teammates were there to congratulate K’wan and celebrate his three-year career as a Vernon Yellow Jacket. Washington County School Superintendent Joe Taylor and School Board member Milton Brown were also in attendance.
From USF Athletics:
K’wan Powell
Committed to the Bulls in September 2020… rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals, and Scout… ranked No. 54 at his position on the ESPN 300 list… also received offers from East Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tulane, UCF, Washington State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Middle Tennessee State, New Mexico, South Alabama, Southern Miss, and UAB.
VERNON HS: Coached by Gerald Tranquille… rushed for 3,740 career yards on 370 carries (10.1 ypc) with 53 touchdowns, and totaled 43 receptions for 821 yards (19.1 ypr) and 11 touchdowns in 30 games over his last three seasons… averaged 124.7 yards per game on his career… as a senior, he rushed 37 times for 876 yards (23.7 ypc) and 11 touchdowns with five 100-yard performances through eight games and also caught 19 passes for 363 yards (19.1 ypc) and eight touchdowns while helping his team reach the Class 1A, Region 1 final… rushed eight times for 119 yards and two touchdowns while also catching a 16-yard touchdown pass in a 34-19 victory over Northview that sent Vernon to the Class 1A, Region 1 final in 2020… as a junior he had 184 carries for 1,753 yards (9.5 ypc) and 26 touchdowns along with 12 receptions for 199 yards (16.6 ypr) and two touchdowns in 12 games while helping to lead his team to the Class 1A regional finals… as a sophomore he rushed for 1,111 yards on 149 carries (7.5 ypc) and 16 touchdowns and had 12 receptions for 259 yards (21.6 ypr) and one touchdown in 10 games… also competed in track and clocked a 11.63 in the 100 and a 23.52 in the 200 as a sophomore