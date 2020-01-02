Powell obit

Mrs. Betty Jo Powell, age 83, of Bonifay, passed away December 31, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. She was born March 18, 1936 in Graceville to the late William Green Sealey and Johnie Ester Kelly Sealey.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Willard Allen Sealey.

She is survived by her two sons: Roger Powell and wife Christi of Bonifay, and Jeff Powell of Bonifay; one daughter, Sarah Bynum and husband Lex of Bonifay; seven grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.