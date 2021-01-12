Pouncy obit

Sweet baby girl, Soraya Elise Pouncy, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on January 9, 2021.

Soraya was born on September 7, 2020 in Panama City, Florida to Jeremy Pouncy and Julee Roof. Precious Soraya was a happy baby; she was always smiling and laughing. She had gorgeous eyes and beautiful dark curly hair. Although brief, the time spent on this earth will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving parents: Jeremy Pouncy of Panama City, Florida and Julee Roof of Dothan, Alabama; maternal grandparents: Dawn Nass (Dan) of Chipley, Florida; paternal grandparents: Melissa Pouncy of Panama City, Florida and Rosevelt Martin; brothers: Jayvan Pouncy, Josyah Pouncy, Jayce Pouncy, Jacob Edwards, Hudson Roof; sisters: Asia Falvo, Ana Pouncy, Amriel Falvo, Aryah Falvo, Addison Falvo, Jordyn Williams; uncles: Ryan Roof, Austin Roof, Rosevelt Martin; aunts: Tiffany Roof, Megan Gunter (Charlie), Sarah Roof, Demeca Martin, Terrika.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 11:30AM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Cottondale Assembly of God Cemetery with Bro. Tim Brigham officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation prior to the service on Friday from 10AM-11AM at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. A funeral procession will follow the visitation from the funeral home to the cemetery.