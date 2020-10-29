Porter obit

Betty Joyce Tharp Porter, 79, passed away at her home in Two Egg, Florida, on October 27, 2020.

Mrs. Porter was born in Dothan, Alabama, December 18,1940 to Charles R. and Geraldine Tharp. She graduated from Chipley High school in 1959 and later received her secretarial diploma from Riley Business College. Mrs. Porter worked at Sunland Training Center before beginning her career at H & R Block where she worked for 35 years before retiring in 2019. She was a long time member of New Hope Baptist Church in Dellwood, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Tharp; sister, Wynell Melvin; bonus daughter, Darlisa Linne; step-daughter, Candace MandeVelle; bonus son, James Porter; and husband, Darrell Porter.

Betty is survived by her children, Carol McGee and Sandra Stanley; bonus children, Clifton Porter (Kim), Reanea Waddell (Dallas), Jenny Johnson (Kevin) and Darlene Paige (Ed); granddaughter Rena Smith, which was also her special caregiver; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren, Chelsea Dison, Kaden Smith and Faith Smith; sisters, Sara Slaughter (Robert), Faye Baxley and Barbara Tharp; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Dr. Steven Spence, PCU nurses and Covenant Care.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Revs. Michael Carr and Holland Braxton officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Dellwood, Florida, with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel Officiating.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.