Porter obit

Mrs. Melbalene Holley Porter, age 77, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away December 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Florida.

She was born June 1, 1943 in Holmes County Florida to the late Dan William Holley and Lorene Padgett Holley.

In addition to her parents, Melbalene was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Porter, son, Rusty William Aaron Albritton and four siblings, William Leavins, Frank Holley, Charles Holley, and Matilda Moon.

Mrs. Porter is survived by one son, Clyde Gary Ely, Jr of Ponce de Leon, FL; one daughter, Melinda Clumfoot of Ponce de Leon, FL; one sister, Hazel Holley of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Gary, Jonathan, Ben, and Dan; two great-grandchildren, Harmony and Melody.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eugene Skipper officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am Saturday at Peel Funeral Home.