Pooser obit

Lucius Bellinger “Cap” Pooser, 83, of Marianna, died October 24, 2020 at Jackson Hospital following a brief illness. Cap was born July 2, 1937, in Chipley, Florida. He was the tenth of eleven children of Wankard and Maude Pooser.

First and foremost, Cap loved the Lord Jesus Christ and faithfully preached and taught the Word of God locally and across the country. He was a lifetime Baptist and served as a pastor, deacon, and Bible teacher. He preached his first sermon at the age of 16 at Marvin Chapel and grew up attending First Baptist Church. He was a part of numerous ministries while in the military, stretching from Florida to California, to Guam, and even Alaska. Most recently, he served as an elder at New Hope Baptist Church. His far-reaching influence stretches across the globe, but will only be fully known when we too meet him in heaven.

Cap served well in many other roles: son, brother to ten siblings, husband, father, military officer, businessman, and friend to many. He loved his country. He enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and after four years, joined the Air Force as a Staff Sargent and retired as a Major at the age of 37. He was involved in the political arena in hopes of making a difference in our land, with a strong pro-life stand.

He obtained his GED while in the Navy and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Master’s of Religious Education, and Master’s of Divinity. He was a headmaster of Christian schools, substitute teacher at Marianna High School and taught numerous classes and Bible studies at church and in his home.

He was preceded in death by both his parents; four brothers, Wankard Lucius Pooser, John Wamer Pooser, Charles Henry Pooser, and James Elliot Pooser; six sisters, Willie Maude Reeves, Mary Frances Ratzlaff, Martha Sims, Sally Elizabeth New, Kathryn Lucille Ross, and Annie Laura Scott.

He dearly loved his family. For 65 years, he was happily married to Shirley Joyce (Davidson) Pooser. He is survived by her as well as two sons, Timothy I. “Tim” Pooser and Thomas L. “Tom” Pooser (Julie), and one daughter, Teresa P. “Terri” Alexander (Don); six grandchildren, Tamra Pfingston (Cliff), Travis Pooser (Ginny), Jacob “Jake” Pooser (Ashley), Olivia Wyles (Jeffrey), Christopher Daniel Pooser and Seth Pooser (Aleea); eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Grace, Quinn, Summer, Abby, Katie, Collin, and Evie.

The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Eastside Baptist Church with Reverends Brandon Griffin and Cary Kimbrell officiating. Internment will follow at Pope Cemetery in Sneads, Florida with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4028 Lafayette Street, Marianna, Florida 32446.

In lieu of flowers you may make a memorial contribution to Chapel Library, a ministry of Mount Zion Bible Church at 2603 West Wright Street, Pensacola, Florida 32505, or donate online at www.chapellibrary.org.