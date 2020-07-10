Ponds obit

Mrs. Elizabeth Hall Ponds, age 82, of Panama City, FL, and formerly of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center in Ft. Walton Beach.

She was a native of Jackson County, FL, and a member of Saint John Missionary Baptist Church in Panama City.

She is survived by two sons: Eugene Cooper and Lawrence Ponds; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

All services will be exercising social distancing and facial masks are required.

Service of love will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Hillside Cemetery in Panama City with the Rev. Delwynn Williams officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.