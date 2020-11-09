Ponce de Leon man charged with child solicitation

HOLMES COUNTY – A proactive investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a Ponce de Leon man Saturday, November 7, for solicitation of a child.

During the course of the investigation, 64-year-old Vernon Lee initiated contact via social media with an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old female. Lee then transmitted sexually explicit messages and talked about setting up a meeting with his target at a hotel, stating he would provide alcohol.

Lee was subsequently arrested and is charged with using a computer service to solicit a child.