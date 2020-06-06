Polston obit

Daniel Eugene Polston, 80, of Greenwood, FL, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

Eugene was born in Holmes County on April 2, 1940 to the late Coy Lee and Flora Mae Holman Polston. He retired from the Florida State Hospital as a longtime employee of the Forensic Medical Unit.

He was preceded in death by his parents Coy Lee Polston and Flora Mae Holman Polston.

Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Eleanor Carolyn Polston; daughter, Vickie Dunaway; two grandchildren, Justin Dunaway and wife, Dianne and their daughters, Audrey and Alesia, Samantha Betanco and husband, Francisco; two great grandchildren, Lindsey Williams and Dylen Betanco; two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in East Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Holmes County with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.