Pohlman obit

Linda Sue Pohlman, age 65 of Chipley, Florida passed away on April 17, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Linda was born on June 19, 1954 in Defuniak Springs, Florida to Clyde Singletary and Myrtle Redmon Singletary. She was a laid-back soul who loved nature and flowers. She was known among family and friends as a great cook, a caregiver, and a woman with a big heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde and Myrtle Singletary; brother: Ralph Singletary; sister: Judy Richardson.

She is survived by her companion: Lewis Griffin of Chipley, FL; sons: Rowdy Gilbert of Chipley, FL, Brandon Pohlman of Navarre, FL; daughter: Brandi Ann Gilbert of Chipley, FL; sisters: Brenda Price (Charles) of Marianna, FL; Sandra Rushing (Edgar) of Ponce De Leon, FL; grandchildren: Kody Dewayne Gilbert, Kalee Branea Gilbert.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.