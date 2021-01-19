Pledger obit

Charles Emmett Pledger, 78, of the Hasty Pond Community passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his residence.

Charles was born August 21, 1942 in the Hasty Pond Community to the late E.T. and Neta Shelton Pledger. Charles was a lifelong resident of Hasty Pond where he attended Hasty Pond Baptist Church. He owned and operated Pledger Electric Heating & Cooling with over 30 years of service to his community and the surrounding area. He was always eager to help anybody with electrical, heating, and cooling, especially those that were in financial need. Charles enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening, and maintaining his yard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Nancy Jo Vickery.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Pledger of Hasty Pond; son, Alan Pledger of Marianna; daughter, Connie Jenkins and husband, Chris of Pensacola; brother, Tommy Pledger of Marianna; sisters, Marjorie Lipford and husband, Millard of Marianna, Carolyn Vickery and husband, James Earl of Pensacola, and Ann Kirkland of Malone; two grandchildren, Chase Jenkins and Addison Jenkins of Pensacola.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hasty Pond Baptist Church at 4895 Hasty Pond Rd. Marianna, FL 32448.