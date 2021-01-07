Plans announced for Chipola Athletics

MARIANNA—Chipola College Athletic Director Jeff Johnson today announced plans to bring fans on campus for athletic events in the Spring 2021 semester.

For men’s and women’s basketball games, only Appreciation Club members will be allowed in the gym. Johnson said this decision was made because basketball is an indoor sport which creates limitations for social-distancing. Masks will be required to enter the Milton Johnson Center.

For outdoor baseball and softball games, there is no limitation on the number of fans. Masks are recommended and CDC guidelines for social-distancing will be followed.

Chipola TV will provide live webcasts of all games. A complete schedule of Chipola’s home games for all four sports is available at www.chipolaathletics.com

For information on joining the Appreciation Club, call John Rushing at 850-718-2398 or email: rushingj@chipola.edu.