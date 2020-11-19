Pitts obit

On November 17, 2020, Joyce Ann Pitts passed away peacefully at her son’s home in Spring Hill, FL.

Joyce was born in Fadette, AL on October 31, 1934 to parents H. Dudley and Blanche Register. Joyce was married to Willis (Bill) Pitts who preceded her in death in 2007. They raised their only son Terry Preston Pitts in Graceville, FL.

As an LPN and EMT Instructor, Joyce worked at Campbellton Graceville Hospital until her retirement in 1999. She was an active member and President of the Graceville Garden Club and Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary. Coin collecting, shopping and walking beloved bulldog ‘Bella’ were hobbies she was fond of over the years. Joyce enjoyed her good friend Lamar Barefoot’s 10 year companionship, their walks, trips and restaurant visits.

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings LouEllen Willams, Jean Hamm and Louis Register.

Joyce is survived by her son Terry and daughter-in-law Graceanne (Reitz) Pitts and Aunt Johnnie Thomas and brother-in-law Jimmy Hamm.

Her six grandchildren lovingly called Joyce ‘Grandmother’:

Mirranda and husband Michael Childers

Meridith and husband Keith Anderson

Joyce ‘Nichole’ Pitts

Natalie and husband Bryan Kujawski

Dawn and husband Matthew Kozlowski

Alyssa Irene Gerlack

They will miss and remember warmly her quiet demeanor and sweet smile.

‘Grandmother’ Joyce had ten great grandchildren: Julien, Aiden, Kian, Cynthia, Katherine, Matthew, Benjamin, Lawrence, Luke and Leah who will carry her memory in their hearts.

Nieces Cyndee, Denise, Nina, Pam and nephews Jeff, Mark and their families will cherish their family gatherings, visits and unique memories of Aunt Joyce Pitts.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Grady Garner Road, Slocomb, AL 36375 with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to your favorite charities in Joyce’s honor are preferred.

Condolences may be sent to Pitts Family 401 Florian Way Spring Hill, FL 34609.