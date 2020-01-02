Pinyan obit

Annie Jo Pope Pinyan, 89, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital.

Jo was born June 7, 1930 in Sneads, FL. She graduated from Sneads High School in 1948 and recently attended her 71st high school reunion. Jo was the fifth of eleven children of Julian B. and Eunice Pope.

She was predeceased in 2019 by her husband of 11 years, Wilson Pinyan.

Jo is survived by her sons, William H. “Butch” Gray (Teresa Stepp) of Bryson City, NC, and Randy (Jo Ellen) Gray of Orlando; brother, Chiron Pope (Trudy) of Alford, FL; sisters, Olivia (Roy) Beauchamp of Gainesville, VA and Suzanne (Gary) Smith of Tallahassee; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; her dear friend, Denise Rose of Jacksonville.

Graveside service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 pm (CST) at Cow Pen Pond Cemetery in Grand Ridge with Rev. Gary Gable officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Family will receive friends at Dellwood Baptist Church for a reception following the graveside service.