Pigott obit

Ray Pigott went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Ray was born in Medart, FL, to Clinton and Bertie Pigott on January 7, 1940. He grew up with brothers Ralph and Freeman and sisters Bertie Mae, Lessie, and Dora. Ray graduated from Sopchoppy High School in 1959 where he was an FFA member and played football and basketball. He attended college at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, the University of Georgia graduating with a degree in Agricultural Education and later completed his Master’s at Troy State University.
Fresh from college, Ray got his first and last job teaching Ag at Chipley High School. He caught the eye of Miss Chipley, Linda Sue Walls, who bet her best friend she’d be the first to get a date with him. After seven years of dating, they finally tied the knot on June 23, 1970. Their first child Jennifer came along in 1973, followed by Julie in 1976, and Jerrett in 1978. The family of five doubled as their children got married and had Daddy Ray’s beloved grandchildren. Jennifer and Jim Sapp added Austin, Abby and Avery. Julie and Nick Dillard added Cole and Cass. Jerrett and Keegan Pigott added Nora and Rhett. Daddy Ray, as he was now lovingly called, was first a family man. He greatly loved “Sue,” his wife and best friend of 49 years, his children, his sons-in-law, his daughter-in-law, and his grandchildren.
A much-loved ag education teacher and FFA advisor for 32 years, Mr. P. taught generations of Chipley High School students, giving them nicknames and keeping them entertained with all his Pigott-isms. Mr. P. loved teaching, he loved his students, and he loved working with them on the land lab and in the shop. He was well-known by other FFA advisors around the state for his unbeatable parliamentary procedure, dairy and poultry judging teams, and public and extemporaneous speakers. In recognition of his dedication to FFA, Ray was awarded the Honorary American FFA Degree.
Ray was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Chipley where he made sure his family was every Sunday. He lived a life of quiet servitude – he willingly gave time, help, food – whatever was needed and provided a Godly example for his family.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Chipley followed by the funeral at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Chipley Building Fund, PO Box 643, Chipley, FL 32428.
7 Replies to “Pigott obit”
I can still remember him saying “give a blind hog long enough and he will find an acorn” I will remember him for a long time to come.
Prayers for his family and friends.
My condolences to the family, I remember Mr. Pigot in school. He was also friends with my parents Benny & Sandy Poole. He will never be forgotten very nice man. God Bless his family 🙏🙏🙏.
I enjoyed knowing Mr. Pigott during my school days and beyond. He will be missed and praying for his family.
No one can ever take Daddy’s place. Praying for our God to comfort all of you and fill your hearts with many good memories.
Such a huge fan of his students even when they became adults! We are a farm family to this very day because of Mr. Pigott’s influence as an FFA teacher! He leaves a huge legacy not only for his children and grands,but in the lives of so many students he influenced in his life’s work!
He was such a good man. My husband Ricky Carter and my son Rick Carter thought the world of him. When he come to Ricky’s Funeral he had tears in his eyes when he spoke to me. He loved his past students. May God give you all peace and comfort now and in the days ahead.
True to the wonderful words in his obituary, Mr. Pigott was one of those rare, beloved teachers that left indelible memories with everyone he taught. In his own way he also taught valuable life lessons that helped make us more responsible adults. Also very true was him creating nicknames for many he taught. Many of my friends still refer to me as ‘Haywire’! He changed funny phrases over the years, but one that I’m sure many of us will remember and I still use from time to time is ‘great gobs of goose gizzards’! Mr. Pigott will be fondly remembered.