Holmes County Sheriff’s Office would like citizens to be aware of yet another phone scam hitting our area.

Some local residents have reported receiving unsolicited calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Residents are reporting the calls are stating, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted.” The intended victim is then instructed to press #1 to speak with a “CBP Officer/Agent”, which then attempts to get the person’s banking information.

These calls are phone scams/phishing attempts, and residents are urged to not provide the caller with any information.