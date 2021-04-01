Phillmon obit

Buel “Phil” Phillmon, 86, of Sneads, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Mr. Phillmon was a long time resident of Jackson County for over 30 years. He was a devoted husband and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Phillmon; sons, Paul E. Phillmon, Carl Phillmon; brother, JB Phillmon; two sisters and his parents, Wilkey and Carrie Tharp Phillmon.

Survivors include his brother, Jewel Phillmon; four children, five step-children, 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, April 2, 2021 at Cypress Community Church Cemetery with Pastor Roland Bamberg officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.