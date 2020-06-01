Phillips obit

Vicie Mae Phillips, 75 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Tuesday, April 17, 1945 in Noma, Florida, she was the daughter of the late James Walter Elmore and the late Hassie Whitaker Elmore.

Surviving are daughters, Lynn Phillips of Bonifay, FL and Dawn Anderson and husband Michael of Wicksburg, AL, brothers, James Elmore of Tallahassee, FL and Johnny Elmore and wife Brigitte of Ozark, AL, sister, Vonnie Lespier and husband Brigido of Noma, FL, step daughter, Tammy Macklin of Avon Park, FL, step son, Terry Phillips; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 18 nieces and nephews.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.