Pharis obit

Mrs. Helen Faye Pharis, age 66, of Vernon, Florida passed away December 7, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

She was born August 11, 1954 in Hahira, Georgia to the late Walter Thomas Frier and Nellie Lastinger Frier.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Dale Pharis, Sr. and six siblings, Harry, Ralph, Terry, Joyce, Carolyn and Mary Nell.

Mrs. Pharis is survived by two sons, Gerald Pharis, Jr. and Crystal Jones of Vernon, FL and Kevin Pharis of Newport, AR; one sister, Betty Jean Frier of Dover, FL; four grandchildren, Gerald D. Pharis, III of Vernon, FL, Taylor Pharis of Caryville, FL, Kandace Stallnacker of Newport, AR and Tristen Gates of Newport, AR; three great-grandchildren, Kaden Pharis, Maxden Moldan and Emily Sedergren; two special friends, Zelda Howard of Newport, AR and Missy Taylor of Caryville, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 11, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Caryville City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at Peel Funeral Home.