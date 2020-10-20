Pettyjohn obit

David Pettyjohn, 60, of Compass Lake Community, Alford, FL, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center following a brief illness.

David was born in Oklahoma on February 15, 1960. An Alumni of the Class of 1978, Graceville High School, his CB radio handle was P.J. – Papa Juliet. David has worked with American Civil Constructors for the past 38 years. David a beloved dad and “Papa”, loved to work, travel, fish and collect John Deere tractors. In his down time he loved sports and to watch football, the Cowboys and University of Florida “Go Gators”.

Celebration of His Life will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Pastor George Bonner officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, 4 p.m. until time of service.

David is predeceased by his father Jerry Pettyjohn.

He is survived by his mother Nadine Pettyjohn; one daughter Alex (Brandon) Patrick, and granddaughter Zaelynn, Alford, FL; two sisters Jill (Ted) Sparkle, Alford, Tammy Moore, Slocomb, AL; six nephews and nieces, Jessie, Cameron, Sean, Aleana, Aneesha, Aaron; special friend Neely Franklin and daughter Cali.