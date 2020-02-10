Pettis obit

Mary Faye Pettis, age 77 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020 at her residence.

Mary was born on January 26, 1943 in Holmes County, Florida to Coy Lee and Lois Moore. A lifelong resident of Bonifay, Florida, Mary was a homemaker and attended Carmel Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Coy and Lois Lee; son: Phillip Franklin Pettis; brother: Franklin “Bud” Lee; two great-grandchildren: JayCee and Jackson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years: Charles Alvin Pettis of Bonifay, FL; sons: Michael Pettis and wife Cynthia of Bonifay, FL, Jerry Pettis and wife Angie of Andalusia, AL, Dale Pettis and wife Elizabeth of Bonifay, FL, Russell Pettis and wife Angie of Defuniak Springs, FL; brothers: Roy Lee and wife Judy of Bonifay, FL, Ricky Lee and wife Rhonda of Alford, FL, Dennis Lee and wife Leesa of Bonifay, FL; sister in-law: Rhonda Lee of Westville, FL; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be help at 11 AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Carmel Assembly of God in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. Jerry Pettis, Rev. Dale Pettis, Rev. Russell Pettis, and Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Carmel Cemetery in Bonifay. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at Carmel Assembly of God, 1485 Carmel Church Road Bonifay, Florida 32425.

Flowers are accepted or donations made to Carmel Assembly of God missions fund.