Pettis obit

John Thomas Pettis, Jr. left this life peacefully on June 25, 2020.

He was born January 30, 1929 to John Pettis and Thelma Hickman Pettis. John, also known as Junior by many, spent the first part of his working career at the Pop Cola Bottling Plant in Chipley. He later worked and retired from Florida Dept. of Transportation as a bridge inspector.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James (Buck) Pettis and wife Mary Lena Pettis.

He is survived by wife, Margery Pettis; children: Randy and wife Leah Pettis, Margaret and husband Butch Harden, Glenda and husband Raymond Hartzog, Wanda and husband Scott Booth, Sandi and husband Floyd Aycock, Sharon and husband Curtis Carter, David and wife Marcetta Helms, and Howard and wife Lee Helms; 18 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sisters: Betty Lois Fears, Arletha Williams, and Joyce Carmichael; brothers: David and wife Cindy Pettis, and Danny Pettis.

Visitation was Saturday, June 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Freewill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to either First Freewill Baptist Church Senior’s Group, 1387 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428, which John was a very active member of, or the Gideon International, 719 Griffin Rd., Chipley, FL 32428.