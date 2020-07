Lee V. Perry, age 73, of Marianna, FL, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Jackson Hospital.

Mr. Perry was born in Bristol, TN, to Charles William Perry, Sr. and Pearl Moore Perry on December 25, 1946.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. EST Thursday, July 23, at the National Cemetery in Tallahassee, with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.