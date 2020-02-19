Perkins obit

Jerome Price Perkins, age 84, of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020 at Flowers Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Jerome was born on November 19, 1935, in Marianna, Florida to June Isaac Perkins and Oran “Possie” Lee Davis. A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Jerome moved to Cottondale with his sweetheart in 1959, where they built a beautiful life together. He retired from the Florida Department of Transportation after 30 years, working as a Civil Engineer in the drafting department. He was well-known for his strong work ethic and continued to work after retirement at multiple consulting firms and established Perkins Lawn Service. Jerome served as the Mayor for the city of Cottondale for 8 years and made many accomplishments for the betterment of his City. He was a member of Cottondale First Assembly of God and was a deacon for 13+ years; he was a good and faithful servant of his Savior Jesus Christ. Jerome’s family brought him the utmost pride and joy all of his days. His love and legacy of music will live on for generations, people will always remember his southern hospitality, and no one will ever be able to out-fish him.

He is preceded in death by his parents: June Isaac and Oran Lee Perkins; half-brother: Elton Pledger; half-sister: Frances Groover; brothers-in-law: Cliff Jones, Paul Mauldin.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Perkins of Cottondale, FL; brothers: Wendell Perkins (Johnna) of Thonotosassa, FL, Jerald Perkins (Annette) of Cottondale, FL; sisters: Cosette Jones of Tampa, FL, Patricia Mauldin of Lutz, FL, Bobbie Carroll (Sheldon) of Tampa, FL, Jean Shouppe (Bob) of Milton, FL; sons: Tony Perkins (Robbie) of Cottondale, FL, Chris Perkins (Joleen) of Cottondale, FL; grandchildren: Chad Pippin (Tiffany) of Milton, FL, Jocelyn Perkins of Bethlehem, PA, Dylan Perkins of Bethlehem, PA, Joelle Obert (Blake) of Cottondale, FL, Jeb Perkins of Cottondale, FL; 5 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Cottondale First Assembly of God Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. James Lamb, Rev. Chris Franklin, and Rev. Shane Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Cottondale First Assembly of God Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior, at the church.